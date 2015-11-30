FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says no deal yet with Swiss over immigrant quotas
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
November 30, 2015 / 12:14 PM / 2 years ago

EU says no deal yet with Swiss over immigrant quotas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has not yet agreed a deal with Switzerland over the latter’s plan to introduce quotas on immigrants, which could jeopardize bilateral treaties governing economic ties.

“Consultations with our Swiss counterparts are proceeding,” a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference when asked about media reports of progress toward a compromise.

“The Commission is investing a lot of time and energy to find a solution, but we are not there yet. We may perhaps find a viable, technical solution, but it needs to be supported by the member states and notably the countries neighboring Switzerland.”

Swiss lawmakers have until 2017 to reconcile a referendum vote in favor of immigrant quotas with its pact with the European Union. Otherwise the government must write quotas for EU workers into law regardless of any compromise with the EU.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

