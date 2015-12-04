FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss ready to see EU pacts suspended if immigration talks fail
December 4, 2015 / 2:24 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss ready to see EU pacts suspended if immigration talks fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland is prepared to see its bilateral economic accords with the European Union put on ice if the two sides cannot strike a compromise on curbing the inflow of foreign EU workers, Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter said on Thursday.

He was addressing a news conference after the government said it would draft legislation allowing unilateral restrictions that contradict the free movement of workers, a key tenet of the bilateral treaties.

“If there is really no solution... we would be ready for a suspension of a part or all of the bilateral agreements,” Burkhalter said.

Reporting by Michael Shields

