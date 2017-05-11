Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's financial center is in the midst of a power shift.

The Alpine country's less fashionable insurers, long overshadowed by glamorous private banks around Zurich's posh Paradeplatz and Lake Geneva, are on course to surpass banks as a bigger contributor to the Swiss economy for the first time since 1993.

Insurance will overtake financial services as a proportion of Switzerland's 650 billion Swiss franc ($649 billion) economy in 2018 based on the average growth rate of the past decade, according to Reuters calculations.

It underscores banks' waning power in the aftermath of the financial crisis as well as the damaging impact of a global crackdown on tax evasion, which has eroded the importance of Switzerland's bank secrecy laws.

The swing could be temporary, according to Martin Eling, an insurance management professor at the University of St. Gallen.

"In general the business models of banks are simply more volatile than insurers," said Eling. "Depending on the development, it could be that banks catch up again in the next three to four years."

Switzerland is home to UBS (UBSG.S) and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) as well as Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S) and Swiss Re (SRENH.S), respectively two of Europe's biggest banks and insurers.

The Swiss statistics office defines financial services as including areas like banking, trusts and financial leasing.

The number of banks and insurers in Switzerland shrank by around 20 percent between 2005 and 2015 but when it comes to staff sizes, banks remain clearly on top.

Graphic: Financial services versus Insurance services as a percentage of Swiss GDP 2007-2016 - bit.ly/2r2SR3P

Graphic: Full-time jobs in Switzerland from Financial services versus Insurance services 2007-1016 - bit.ly/2q5K6Z4