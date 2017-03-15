Dutch election nerves drive Swiss franc implied volatility to three-month high

Swiss one franc coins are seen in this illustration picture taken in Zurich January 19, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters) - The price of hedging against price swings in the Swiss franc versus the euro over the next 24 hours hit its highest in three months on Wednesday, on concern the results of Dutch elections could drive a flight to traditional safe havens.

The Dutch voted on Wednesday in the first of three polls in the European Union this year where nationalist parties are seeking breakthroughs, making investors anxious about the future of the single currency.

Overnight euro/Swiss franc implied volatility - an option that indicates investor expectations for price movements over the next 24 hours - jumped to as high as 8.9 percent on Wednesday, its most in over three months.

Polling stations will close at 2000 GMT.

Two-month euro/Swiss franc implied volatility, which also captures both rounds of the French election, hit a nine-month high of 7.15 percent on Tuesday and stayed close to that level on Wednesday, at 6.925 percent.