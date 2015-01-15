FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FX trading platform Forex.com suspends trading in Swiss francs
January 15, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

FX trading platform Forex.com suspends trading in Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Currency trading platform Forex.com on Thursday suspended trading in Swiss francs due to the surge in franc volatility after the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly abandoned the currency’s exchange rate cap against the euro.

“We’re just waiting for our liquidity providers to come back and say they will provide liquidity again,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com, adding that the suspension was temporary.

“It’s very difficult to get liquidity in Swiss francs against anything right now. The whole market has dried up,” she said.

The euro plunged nearly 30 percent against the euro to 0.86 francs on Thursday after the SNB scrapped the 1.20 per euro floor it set over three years ago.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever

