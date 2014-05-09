FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss politician behind EU immigration vote quits parliament
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss politician behind EU immigration vote quits parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

National Councillor of the Swiss People's Party Christoph Blocher speaks in the debate on the mass-immigration initiative during the spring parliament session in Bern March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss politician behind a campaign to limit immigration from the European Union said on Friday he was vacating his seat in parliament to concentrate on opposing closer ties with the 28-nation bloc.

“I can better lead the fight against threats to Switzerland outside of parliament,” Christoph Blocher said in an interview released on his online video platform. “The threats are joining the EU, free movement of people, and the implementation of foreign law.”

Blocher, a billionaire industrialist, said he would remain in politics as vice president of the Swiss People’s Party, which has led a campaign to curtail immigration from the EU.

Swiss voters backed the immigration limits in February, calling Switzerland’s bilateral accords with the EU into question and unsettling Swiss businesses, which rely heavily on foreign labor.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.