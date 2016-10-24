Swiss central bank could cut rates more if needed: SNB's Jordan

BASEL (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank could cut its negative interest rates even more if needed, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday.

"We have not yet reached the lower bound. Where it is exactly I cannot say," he told a question-and-answer session after giving a lecture at an economic conference in Basel.

He said "helicopter money" -- widespread distribution of cash to spur economic activity -- was not part of the SNB's policy toolbox, and reiterated the central bank had no plans to curb the use of cash.