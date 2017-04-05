FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Swiss attorney general upbeat on prospects for 1MDB probe
#World News
April 5, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 5 months ago

Swiss attorney general upbeat on prospects for 1MDB probe

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber delivers a lecture on "The Swiss Approach to Combatng White-Collar Crime" in Singapore October 5, 2016.Edgar Su

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN (Reuters) - Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber expressed confidence on Wednesday that his money laundering probe into scandal-hit Malaysian fund 1MDB would bear fruit despite Malaysian authorities' refusal to cooperate.

"It's not hopeless, in fact it's the opposite," Lauber told a news conference, saying the probe was making progress based on money-laundering reports, bank documents and work with Singapore and other countries.

"It would have been very desirable from our perspective if Malaysia had cooperated," he said. But "we're still confident that we can successfully conclude the process in this area, in particular in the open cases against the two banks," he said, referring to Swiss private banks BSI and Falcon.

Malaysia again rebuffed Switzerland's request for legal assistance in probing 1MDB, Lauber's office had said in November.

Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

