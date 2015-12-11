Former Optimal fund manager acquitted in Swiss Madoff trial

Bernard Madoff exits the Manhattan federal court house in New York in this January 14, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

GENEVA (Reuters) - A fund manager accused of recklessly funneling client money to disgraced financier Bernard Madoff before the U.S. money manager’s swindle was revealed was acquitted at his trial in Geneva on Friday.

Geneva prosecutors had charged Manuel Echeverria, the former head of Banco Santander’s Swiss-based unit Optimal Investment Services, with mismanagement with the aim of self-enrichment.

“The accused has not violated his obligations as a fund manager,” judge Alexandra Banna said. “If there was a violation, it was by negligence and so not punishable.”

“Madoff enjoyed grand prestige and created a sentiment of exclusivity for his clients, he was surveilled by strictest financial authorities and never sanctioned,” she said, adding that confidence in him was “legitimate”.

Echeverria was awarded one million Swiss francs for his legal fees and another million francs for loss of income as well as 15,000 francs for moral damage.

Geneva prosecutors had sought a fine of 150,000 francs ($152,750) suspended for three years in the trial.

Swiss asset managers were among the biggest investors in Madoff’s scheme, with firms based in Geneva particularly hard hit. In September, five former Geneva wealth managers paid compensation to settle criminal complaints brought by clients whose assets they had invested with Madoff.

“My client welcomes the acquittal because it restores his dignity as an honest man with integrity,” Echeverria’s lawyer, Saverio Lembo, said.

“From the beginning he was a victim of the Ponzi scheme, like other financial intermediaries and fund managers,” he said.

Echeverria left the small, but packed court room without speaking to reporters. He was hugged by his legal team after the acquittal, while some expressions of disappointment could be heard from the audience.

The unit of Santander, which fed billions to Madoff before his scam surfaced, agreed in 2009 to pay $235 million to a U.S. court-appointed trustee to settle the case.

The Santander settlement payment represented money withdrawn just before Madoff’s fraud was revealed in late 2008. The trustee has been seeking the return of funds from big investors to reimburse other victims of the money manager, who used money from new investors to pay existing clients.

Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term in the United States after pleading guilty in 2009 to masterminding the Ponzi scheme, estimated to have cost investors $17 billion in principal.

In the United States, 15 people including Madoff either pleaded guilty or were convicted at a trial in connection with the collapse of the scheme. The final Madoff defendant in the United States was sentenced to six months in prison in August.