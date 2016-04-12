FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss attorney general expands 1MDB probe to two ex-Emirati officials
April 12, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss attorney general expands 1MDB probe to two ex-Emirati officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traffic passes a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss authorities have expanded a criminal investigation into state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to two former Emirati officials in charge of Abu Dhabi sovereign funds, Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Tuesday.

“1MDB subsidiaries issued two series of bonds to finance investments in electric power plants,” the OAG said in a statement.

“This chapter of the proceedings covers the circumstances in which these subsidiaries obtained the guarantee to repay these bonds from an Abu Dhabi sovereign fund. The Swiss authorities have elements in hand allowing them to suspect that the amounts paid in connection with this guarantee were not returned to the Abu Dhabi sovereign fund that supported the commercial risk.”

Swiss authorities began investigations last August into 1MDB for suspected corruption of public foreign officials, dishonest management of public interests and money laundering.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

