FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Swiss may curb loophole allowing payments to avoid jail time
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 1, 2016 / 1:47 PM / in 10 months

Swiss may curb loophole allowing payments to avoid jail time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Renova Group Viktor Vekselberg arrives for a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2016.Grigory Dukor

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland may make it tougher for offenders to buy their way to freedom by revising a 2007 law that once helped Russian billionaire Victor Vekselberg settle allegations that he broke stock market disclosure rules.

The law lets lawbreakers facing a conditional sentence of up to two years in prison skirt punishment if they make compensation payments or undertake "every reasonable effort" to make amends for the damage they have done.

A proposal moving through Swiss parliament would narrow the eligibility for such deals to offenses where the conditional penalty is a year in prison or less, a change aimed at helping defuse the impression that wealthy people in Switzerland can reach into their wallets to get out of trouble.

"The Legal Affairs Committee of the National Council suggests a narrower scope in which the current threshold of two years' prison time is reduced," reads a notice published on the Swiss government's website on Tuesday.

Offenders would also have to admit to breaking the law to be eligible for such a deal, according to the proposal.

The Swiss parliament is taking comments until early February over these proposed changes to the criminal code's "Article 53" before debate begins.

In 2010, finance ministry proceedings against Vekselberg and Austrian investors Ronny Pecik and Georg Stumpf over whether they broke disclosure rules while amassing a stake in industrial company Sulzer (SUN.S) were put on ice in a deal that included a 10 million Swiss franc ($10.15 million) payment, part of which went to help Swiss mountain villages. [tinyurl.com/gmwuyrr]

($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Miller; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.