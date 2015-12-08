Swiss Re CEO says on lookout for buys in corporate solutions

Michel Lies, Group CEO of Swiss Reinsurance Company, attends a meeting during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.VX is on the lookout for possible deals to boost its corporate solutions business, the head of the world’s second-largest reinsurer said on Tuesday.

“We will continue, on the corporate solutions front, to analyze the (acquisition) opportunities case by case, probably more on the emerging markets,” Chief Executive Michel Lies said in a media call ahead of meeting investors.

“I do not expect on the reinsurance side any specific activity.”