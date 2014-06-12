Swiss government mulls measures to cool housing market

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government is weighing new measures to cool demand in the housing market out of fear that Switzerland’s high levels of household debt could provoke a real estate crash if the economy went into recession, a senior finance official told Reuters.

The International Monetary Fund has sounded alarm bells about escalating house prices around the world and last month urged Switzerland to implement more aggressive policies to dampen demand for mortgages.

House prices and mortgage debt have risen to historic highs in Switzerland, driven by ultra-low interest rates imposed by the Swiss central bank to lessen the appeal of the safe-haven franc and stave off a recession.

This has caused concern in the government, which has tasked the finance department with compiling an overview of possible options to further curb demand for mortgages, Finance Department Director Serge Gaillard said in a telephone interview.

“At the moment there are no indications of a crash but if the level of mortgage borrowing expands further and the prices of owner-occupied houses continue to accelerate, then there is a considerable danger that the next recession will be accompanied by a housing market crash,” Gaillard said.

Authorities around the globe have introduced a range of non-monetary measures over the past two years to dampen house price inflation and credit growth so that borrowers and lenders alike will be shielded somewhat when interest rates rise from historically low levels.

The IMF has also called on Britain to cool its housing market by reining in risky mortgages.

Gaillard said the department was examining three possible approaches, including a stricter lending limit, a tightening of the feasibility criteria for mortgages and a faster amortization of mortgage credit.

“It’s about short-term effective measures to dampen demand. We definitely don’t want to overshoot.”

PRESSURE ABATING?

The Swiss government’s concerns stand in contrast to comments from lenders and property groups that say that pressure in the housing market has abated somewhat.

Price increases slowed to 4.3 percent in the second half of last year and mortgage lending growth also decelerated slightly, but both are still climbing faster than incomes.

Private household mortgage debt is now about 110 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to UBS analysts, and growth in residential mortgage lending continue to outpace GDP growth, with echoes of the specter of the real estate collapse in the 1990s that dented growth and hurt banks.

The Swiss government has already taken steps to rein in the sector and is forcing banks to hold 2 percent extra capital against risk-weighted assets in their mortgage portfolio from the end of this month.

But the measures are expected to have only a limited impact on demand, since the bulk of Swiss mortgages are held by the smaller, domestically-orientated banks, which are already well capitalized.

“While the capital buffer increases the stability of banks in a crisis situation, it has relatively little impact on demand. We think it’s better to prepare measures now and not wait until it is too late,” Gaillard said.

Last month, the head of the Switzerland’s financial regulator said the mortgage market had become too big to fail, warning it was unclear whether the booming property market could manage a “soft landing.”