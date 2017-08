Swiss refugee center burns down, cause under investigation

ZURICH (Reuters) - A refugee center in western Switzerland burned down early on Wednesday, but nobody was injured and the cause of the fire was still unclear, police said.

The fire brigade in the town of Biberist was able to put the fire out quickly after an alarm at 3 a.m. local time. All 10 residents of the center were able to leave the buildings unharmed, police in the canton of Solothurn said in a statement.

A police spokesman said it could take two to three days for results of the investigation to emerge.

Cases of violence against refugees have been rare in Switzerland, where the number of people seeking asylum rose last year to 39,523.