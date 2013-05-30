Police seek gunman in Zurich after two injured

ZURICH (Reuters) - Police were seeking an unidentified gunman who shot and injured two men in Zurich on Thursday, the city’s police said.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear, but a police spokesman said there was no indication of a link to militant groups.

Two Turkish nationals, aged 33 and 41, were in non-critical condition in hospital following the shooting, police said.

Some streets in Switzerland’s normally calm financial capital were blocked off for nearly three hours as police searched for the gunman.