One dead in shooting at mosque in Switzerland: police

ZURICH (Reuters) - A man has been found dead in the prayer room of a mosque in St. Gallen, Switzerland, following a shooting, Swiss police said on Friday.

Police apprehended an individual with a handgun when called to the mosque in a suburb of the town after reports of gunfire, a spokesman for the cantonal police said.

The man was found dead in the prayer room of the mosque, he said. It was not immediately clear what any motive may have been.