Three found dead after shooting in Swiss village: media

ZURICH (Reuters) - Three people were found dead on Monday after a shooting in the Swiss village of Wilderswil, near the popular tourist resort of Interlaken, media reported.

A spokeswoman for the Berne cantonal police confirmed the deaths, but declined to comment on what caused them.

Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten quoted a village resident saying a man had shot his wife and son before turning the gun on himself. Local newspaper Berner Oberlaender said there had been a shooting.