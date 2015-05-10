FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss gunman kills self, four others in domestic shooting
May 10, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss gunman kills self, four others in domestic shooting

Sawdust covers the street in front of a house in Wuerenlingen, Switzerland May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AARAU, Switzerland (Reuters) - A gunman killed three relatives and a neighbor in a late-night

rampage in a Swiss village before turning his weapon on himself, local police said on Sunday.

The presumed killer, a 36-year-old Swiss national who was separated from his wife and the couple’s three children, shot dead his father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, police told a news conference.

The killings took place late on Saturday in and around a residential building in Wuerenlingen, a community of some 4,500 people north-west of Zurich.

Police said the gunman lived in another part of Switzerland and was known to police for violent behavior. The murder weapon was unregistered, they said.

A neighbor, who was not identified, told Swiss newspaper Blick she heard four shots in succession fired very quickly, then two further shots after a pause. She had heard no screams, the tabloid reported.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Aarau and Ruben Sprich in Wuerenlingen; editing by John Stonestreet

