Russian ambassador gunned down in Ankara, Russian agency says killed
ANKARA The Russian ambassador to Ankara was shot in an attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital on Monday and the Russian RIA news agency said he had died of his wounds.
ZURICH Three people were hurt in a shooting at an Islamic center in central Zurich on Monday, the Blick newspaper reported.
Zurich police confirmed some people had been hurt in the vicinity of the Islamic center, but gave no more details.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's office, responding to a Reuters report, came to China's defense on Monday, saying it was unfair to hold Beijing responsible for the drug problem in the Philippines.
QUITO A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Ecuador's Pacific coast early on Monday, killing one person, injuring a dozen others and damaging hotels in the area, authorities said.