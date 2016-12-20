FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Unknown man opened fire in Zurich mosque, wounds three: police
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 8:32 PM / 8 months ago

Unknown man opened fire in Zurich mosque, wounds three: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - A man stormed into a Zurich mosque and opened fire on people praying on Monday evening, injuring three people, police said.

Two of the three men - aged 30, 35 and 56 years - were seriously injured, Zurich city police said.

The suspect, a man around the age of 30 years old according to witness accounts, had fled the mosque and was believed to have left the building, police said.

Police said a body was found nearby, but could not comment on any link to the shootings while investigations were still under way.

Police said they had collected evidence inside the building and could not further comment on the motive or the suspect's background. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark wool cap, they said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.