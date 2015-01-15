FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste says Swiss franc rise has no impact on Hungary loans
January 15, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Erste says Swiss franc rise has no impact on Hungary loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group said the Swiss franc’s sharp rise posed no problems for its loan business in Hungary, where many borrowers had taken out foreign-currency mortgages in the Swiss currency. The conversion rate for franc loans into Hungarian forints had already been set, a spokeswoman noted.

It was still looking into the potential impact from franc-denominated loans in Austria.

Swiss franc loans made up 96 percent of the 25.7 billion euros ($30.09 billion) in foreign-currency loans that Austrian households held at the end of September.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
