January 15, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 3 years ago

SNB's Jordan expects Swiss franc to ease from current levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said he expected the Swiss franc to ease after it soared on Thursday following the central bank’s decision to abandon its three-year-old cap against the euro.

Jordan declined to comment on whether the SNB is active in the foreign exchange market.

“If you decide to exit such a policy, you have to take the markets by surprise,” Jordan told reporters after the SNB stunned markets with the decision.

“The values we currently see (in the Swiss franc crosses) point to a massive overvaluation of the franc. They should come back down to more sustainable levels,” he added.

“Markets tend to overreact when confronted with such a surprise,” he said. “The conditions we see today are not the ones that will be relevant for Swiss exporters in 2015. They should come back to a more reasonable level.”

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Alice Baghdjian; Writing by Paul Carrel. Editing by Caroline Copley.

