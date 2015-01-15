FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB says negative interest rates are already showing effects
January 15, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 3 years ago

SNB says negative interest rates are already showing effects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s introduction of negative interest rates last month has increased the bank’s room for maneuver and has already had an impact on money markets, its chairman said on Thursday.

“(The negative rates) have increased our freedom to act,” Thomas Jordan said. “Negative interest rates have an effect on the money market via sight deposits ... we’ve already seen the effect we expected.”

The SNB stunned markets on Thursday by scrapping its cap on the franc, sending the safe-haven currency crashing through the 1.20 per euro limit it set more than three years ago.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Silke Koltrowitz

