U.S. regulator NFA says monitoring brokers over FX volatility

January 16, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. regulator NFA says monitoring brokers over FX volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Futures Association said on Friday it is monitoring the foreign exchange brokers it oversees after wild swings in the Swiss franc caused hefty losses for some of the firms across the globe.

“We’ve been watching the volatility in light of the activities that occurred early yesterday morning, so we are monitoring all of our firms,” a spokeswoman for the Chicago-based NFA said.

The market regulator said it was in “constant contact with FXCM,” a New York-listed firm that said on Thursday it might be in breach of some regulatory capital requirements.

The NFA was also in close contact with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, another futures regulator.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
