Leucadia to give FXCM $300 million to continue operations
#Business News
January 17, 2015 / 12:54 AM / 3 years ago

Leucadia to give FXCM $300 million to continue operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Leucadia National Corp (LUK.N) will give $300 million to retail foreign exchange broker FXCM Inc FXCM.N to meet regulatory capital requirements, the two companies said on Friday.

The move comes after FXCM lost $225 million due to the surging Swiss franc, caused by the scrapping of a three-year-old cap on the value of the franc against the euro by the Swiss National Bank on Thursday.

The investment is in the form of a $300 million senior secured term loan, the companies said.

Leucadia owns investment bank Jefferies.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
