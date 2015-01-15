FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss finance minister says confident SNB will ensure monetary stability
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 15, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss finance minister says confident SNB will ensure monetary stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s finance minister expressed confidence in the Swiss National Bank maintaining the right monetary conditions after the central bank scrapped a three-year-old cap on the franc in a surprise move on Thursday.

“We know that the national bank will also in the future ensure monetary conditions that prevent inflation and deflation and guarantee a stable development of the economy,” Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a news conference.

Reporting by Paul Arnold and Oliver Hirt. Writing by Caroline Copley.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.