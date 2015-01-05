SNB Chairman says cap on Swiss franc absolutely central: SRF

The logo of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is seen at the entrance of the SNB in Bern December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro is central to maintaining the right monetary conditions in Switzerland, given an increased threat of deflation, the central bank’s chairman told Swiss television on Monday.

“We do have very low inflation and are forecasting negative inflation for 2015, which is why the cap is absolutely central,” SNB head Thomas Jordan told SRF in an interview recorded on Monday and due to be broadcast later in the day.

The SNB said last month it would start charging banks for deposits in francs for the first time since the 1970s, hoping to stem a flight to the safe-haven currency driven by concern over the euro zone and Russia’s deepening crisis.

Those measures would work, Jordan said in the interview, by making franc investments unattractive and slowing inflows to Switzerland, in particular short-term funds.

Asked for his response to a media report at the weekend that said the German government believed the euro zone would now be able to cope with Greece leaving the euro, Jordan played down the possibility of an exit, while highlighting the risks.

“We don’t think this will happen and it’s not in our base scenario, but we shouldn’t underestimate the risk, should it come to an exit, that this would have, not only for the euro zone but also for Greece itself,” Jordan responded.