FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Swiss National Bank committed to expansive policy
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 23, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 5 months ago

Swiss National Bank committed to expansive policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo: Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board member Andrea Maechler attends their annual news conference in Bern, Switzerland December 15, 2016.Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is watching the unfolding European political situation but is convinced it has the correct tools to deal with any potential uncertainties that could arise, governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.

“We are looking at all situations, and we have come to the conclusion that the current monetary policy of negative interest rates and the readiness to intervene when needed in the currency markets are the best policy for Switzerland," Maechler told an event in Zurich.

Negative rates, designed to temper the allure of the safe haven Swiss franc but which have come under fire as a charge on banks, remained "very important," Maechler said.

Reporting John Reville, editing by John Miller

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.