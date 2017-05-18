FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB chairman says still ready to intervene in forex market: paper
May 17, 2017 / 5:51 PM / 3 months ago

SNB chairman says still ready to intervene in forex market: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan attends a ceremony of the Jean Monnet Fondation for Europe in Lausanne, Switzerland May 4, 2017.

MILAN/ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is still ready to intervene in the forex market if necessary its chairman, Thomas Jordan, was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview available on Wednesday.

"The franc is still overvalued, which is why negative interest rates and our readiness to intervene in the forex market remain necessary," Jordan told Swiss Italian-language newspaper Corriere del Ticino, according to the abridged version of an interview to be published on Thursday.

Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich; Editing by Toby Chopra

