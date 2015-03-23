FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Swiss central bank could ease policy via asset purchases
March 23, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

IMF says Swiss central bank could ease policy via asset purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s central bank should consider easing monetary policy further to limit a slowdown in economic growth, potentially through pre-announced asset purchases, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

Such purchases could consist of foreign-currency assets and some domestic assets, with the pace of purchases adjusted as necessary in response to developments, the IMF said in a statement.

The Swiss National Bank removed its 1.20 per euro cap on the Swiss franc in mid-January, sending the currency soaring and stoking fears for the export-reliant economy.

The IMF said it expects GDP growth to ease to around 0.75 percent this year, with the strong franc and low oil prices seen driving down inflation to around -1.5 percent by late 2015.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Alison Williams

