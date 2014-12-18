FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB's Jordan say intervened in forex markets to defend franc cap
December 18, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

SNB's Jordan say intervened in forex markets to defend franc cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank said it intervened in foreign exchange markets due to a crisis in Russia over the plunging rouble, after saying it will impose negative interest rates on cash held at the central bank.

Buoyed by safe haven inflows, the Swiss franc hit a 27-month high against the euro last week after Switzerland’s central bank kept interest rates on hold, threatening a three-year-old cap on the franc against the euro of 1.20.

The central bank said on Thursday that it had been prompted into action by the crisis in Russia which spurred demand for safe-haven currencies.

“Against this background, we were obliged to ensure the minimum exchange rate of 1.20 francs per euro by intervening on the foreign exchange market,” Swiss National bank chairman Thomas Jordan said in remarks at a press conference after unveiling the rates move.

Reporting By Caroline Copley and Katharina Bart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
