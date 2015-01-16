FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leucadia National to provide FXCM with $300 million in financing: CNBC
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 16, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Leucadia National to provide FXCM with $300 million in financing: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Leucadia National Corp (LUK.N), the parent of investment bank Jefferies, will provide foreign exchange brokerage FXCM Inc FXCM.N with $300 million in financing, CNBC said on Friday.

FXCM was left with losses of $225 million after the Swiss National Bank’s surprise move on Thursday to remove a cap of 1.20 against the euro that caused massive losses for banks and retail brokerages.

Reuters has not independently verified the CNBC report.

Shares of FXCM were halted before the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. They had lost nearly 90 percent of their value in premarket activity after the losses were revealed Thursday evening.

Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.