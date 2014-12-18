SNB chairman says could cut interest rates further

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank could take further measures to defend its cap on the franc, including reducing interest rates further or lowering the threshold on which the negative deposit rate is charged, its chairman said on Thursday.

“If it becomes necessary, we can take further measures. Possible measures include a further reduction of interest rates or a reduction of the exemption threshold,” SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told journalists in Zurich.

In a surprise statement, the SNB said it would impose negative interest rates on cash held by other banks at the central bank, seeking to discourage safe-haven buying by investors anxious about the crisis in Russia and oil’s slide.