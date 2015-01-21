Croatia to consider loan conversion on Swiss franc surge

Swiss 100 franc bank notes are withdrawn from an ATM in the northern Swiss town of Kreuzlingen in this picture illustration, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

WARSAW/ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia could convert mortgages denominated in Swiss francs into the local kuna currency, it said on Wednesday, scrambling to cope with a surge in the franc’s value that has hit hundreds of thousands of homeowners across central and eastern Europe.

In Poland - the country worst affected by the Swiss National Bank’s surprise decision last week to scrap its three-year-old cap on the value of the franc - some banks indicated they would ease interest rates on such loans, taken out by 550,000 Poles.

A longer-term solution, however, may await the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday when it is widely expected to launch a sovereign bond-buying program that could weaken the euro, pushing the franc even higher.

The governments in Zagreb and Warsaw want to avert any threat to the banking system that could be triggered by widespread defaults on loans and lower profitability. They are also keen to be seen to be taking strong action to protect borrowers as both face elections in the coming year.

Homebuyers across the region took out loans denominated in Swiss francs in the early 2000s, attracted by interest rates in the low single digits that compared with double-digit rates on mortgages in their local currencies.

They had already faced rising repayments as the franc strengthened with the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008, but repayments have soared since last week, with the franc jumping 20 percent against the Polish zloty.

The scale of the problem is illustrated by the fact that Poland and Croatia’s stocks of franc-denominated home loans, worth about $36 billion and $3.5 billion respectively before the scrapping of the franc cap, represent almost 8 percent of both countries’ gross domestic product (GDP).

“SHARE THE RISK”

In Croatia, where about 60,000 homeowners took out franc-denominated mortgages, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said his government would consider following the example of Hungary in converting loans into the local currency.

Milanovic, who is trailing in opinion polls, is already seeking approval from parliament to fix the franc rate at 6.39 kuna for one year. “It is important that the banks remain profitable, but the risks must be shared,” he told parliament.

Central Bank governor Boris Vujcic, however, cautioned that the cost of such a conversion to his bank would be 3.2 billion euros, or 30 percent of currency reserves. Franc-denominated home loans accounted for 38 percent of all mortgages, he said, floating another option of converting them into euro-indexed loans.

In Serbia, where Swiss franc loans account for 8.5 percent of all lending in foreign currencies, the central bank said it would discuss the impact with bankers and borrowers next week. This would follow a meeting of the Association of Serbian Bankers on Friday.

In Romania, where 75,000 people took out such loans, the government said it planned to expand a scheme to ease the debt burden of its lowest earners to include more borrowers in Swiss francs.

REPAYMENTS ROCKET

Most Poles who took out franc mortgages have a clause in their contracts saying that they pay an interest rate that is the sum of the Swiss franc rate (CHF LIBOR) and the bank’s margin, typically around 200 basis points.

Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek called on local banks on Tuesday to amend loan rates by applying the below-zero interest rates of Switzerland, calling it a “fair deal”.

Several banks with the biggest portfolios of currency mortgages have said they would heed the call; others said they needed more time to look at clients’ contracts.

MBank, the Polish unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said it would deduct the negative CHF LIBOR rate from its margin for clients. Its portfolio of Swiss franc-denominated loans was worth 17.7 billion zlotys ($4.7 billion) at the end of 2014.

A spokesman for BCP’s Polish arm Millennium said: “We change the interest rates every quarter, so if the CHF LIBOR is minus 0.75 at the end of March, starting from April 1, clients will pay lower interest.”

Its franc-denominated loans were worth 18.8 billion zlotys as of the end of September. Raiffeisen Bank International’s Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank and BPH said they would also use the Swiss rates.

Other banks including Santander’s BZ WBK have yet to decide.

The Polish central bank has said it does not believe the franc will reach the level of 5 zlotys from its present 4.27. But if the ECB decides on Thursday on outright money-printing, the euro may weaken against the Swiss franc, and the zloty may follow suit.

“All eyes are on the ECB. If the Swiss franc rises again, the whole debate on how to help FX mortgage holders will start all over again,” said Kamil Stolarski, an analyst with Espirito Santo.