#Business News
December 18, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

UBS says no plans to levy negative interest rates on retail clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Raindrops cover the logo of Swiss bank UBS at an office building in Zurich July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS UBSN.VX said on Thursday that it has no plans to levy negative interest rates on its retail clients and has already imposed fees on interbank clients in the past two years to discourage Swiss franc holdings.

“We have been observing the development of market interest rates and cash-deposits of certain clients, especially balances on current-accounts and cash-clearing accounts in interbank transactions for quite some time,” the Swiss bank said in a statement after Switzerland’s central bank disclosed negative interest rates earlier on Thursday.

“As a consequence, we’ve already levied fees to discourage interbank clients from holding excessive cash balances over the past two years.”

The bank said it will continue to evaluate whether further measures such as fees or negative interest rates are necessary, although it currently qualifies for an exemption the Swiss National Bank has granted for banks based on their deposits held at the central bank.

Reporting By Katharina Bart

