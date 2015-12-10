FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. rate hike would be positive, not disruptive: SNB's Jordan
#Business News
December 10, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. rate hike would be positive, not disruptive: SNB's Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan pauses during news conference in Bern, Switzerland December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BERNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - A U.S. interest rate hike would send a “very positive signal” that monetary policy was getting back to normal, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

“If it came to a normalization of monetary policy in the U.S., that would send a very positive signal,” Jordan told a media conference following the central bank’s quarterly monetary policy review that left rates unchanged.

“I do not believe that an interest rate hike in the U.S. would cause a lot of volatility,” Jordan said.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; writing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
