U.S. rate hike would be positive, not disruptive: SNB's Jordan

BERNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - A U.S. interest rate hike would send a “very positive signal” that monetary policy was getting back to normal, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

“If it came to a normalization of monetary policy in the U.S., that would send a very positive signal,” Jordan told a media conference following the central bank’s quarterly monetary policy review that left rates unchanged.

“I do not believe that an interest rate hike in the U.S. would cause a lot of volatility,” Jordan said.