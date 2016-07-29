FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swiss National Bank reports first half profit of $21.76 billion
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 29, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Swiss National Bank reports first half profit of $21.76 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New 50 Swiss Franc notes are seen in front of the SNB after its release by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Bern, Switzerland April 12, 2016.Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's central bank reported on Friday a net profit of 21.3 billion Swiss francs ($21.76 billion) during the first six months of 2016, boosted by strong profits from its foreign currency investments and the rising gold price.

The Swiss National Bank (SNBN.S) booked a valuation gain of 7.6 billion francs from its gold holdings and a gain from its foreign currency positions of 13 billion francs.

The institution has been buying currencies as well as foreign bonds and equities in massive amounts to check upward pressure on the highly-valued franc.

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.