Large negative effect for Switzerland after franc cap ends: UBS
January 15, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 3 years ago

Large negative effect for Switzerland after franc cap ends: UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s decision to scrap its 1.20 per euro cap on the Swiss franc will have a large negative impact on the Swiss economy, the Chief Investment Officer of Swiss bank UBS said on Thursday.

The direct effect on Swiss goods exporters is estimated to be about 5 billion Swiss francs, equivalent to -0.7 percent of Swiss Gross Domestic Product, Mark Haefele said in a statement.

The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly scrapped its cap on the franc on Thursday, sending the safe-haven currency crashing through the 1.20 per euro limit it set more than three years ago.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian

