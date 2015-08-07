Swiss rates to stay negative despite franc dip: SNB's Zurbruegg

A picture illustration of Swiss Franc and Euro banknotes taken in central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s central bank will maintain its negative interest rates despite a welcome dip in the Swiss franc that remains “strongly overvalued”, policymaker Fritz Zurbruegg told a Swiss newspaper.

“We don’t see any reason at the moment to change anything,”

Zurbruegg, vice chairman of the Swiss National Bank’s governing board, told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview when asked about the SNB’s 0.75 percent charge on some deposits.

He spoke as the SNB’s foreign exchange reserves rose for the first time in four months in July, hitting their highest under current records as the franc dipped against the euro amid likely currency purchases by the central bank.

The euro is trading around 1.0760 francs, its strongest since February but still much weaker than the 1.20 limit EURCHF= the SNB once sought to defend.

At its last policy meeting in June, the SNB kept its target range for three-month Libor rates at -1.25 to -0.25 percent and the charge on some cash deposits.

Zurbruegg said negative rates were starting to work. “But the franc is still strongly overvalued,” he added, saying the situation remained very challenging given the franc’s surge after the SNB removed a franc cap against the euro in January .

“The weakening of the franc in recent weeks is going in the right direction,” he said in interview posted on the paper’s website.

Asked where the bottom for rates was, he said: “That is unclear because the costs for holding cash cannot be clearly determined. Although we went further than any other central bank with -0.75 percent, we have not seen increased demand for cash.”

He said the negative rate was having the desired impact although the central bank was monitoring developments closely. “Of course we consider how far we can reduce the rate without having an impact on demand for cash,” he added.

Zurbruegg said the SNB would keep negative rates as long as needed although “sooner or later a normalization of rates will come.” Still, low rates are in store for some time while the world economy is recovering so slowly, he added.

The SNB gave rare confirmation in June that it had intervened in the market to weaken the franc, whose strength has hamstrung Switzerland’s export-reliant economy. Zurbruegg did not discuss intervention in the interview.