Swiss woman abducted in Sudan's Darfur region freed: North Darfur official

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese authorities have freed a Swiss humanitarian worker who was abducted in Darfur last month, the deputy governor of North Darfur, Mohamed Barima, told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sudanese authorities previously said they believed a criminal gang had abducted the Swiss woman outside her home near the city of al-Fashir. [nL8N1MK3MX]
Barima said the woman was in good health and being held at a security headquarters.
