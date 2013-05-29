Switzerland frees banks to resolve U.S. tax probes

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government agreed on Wednesday to create a legal basis that will allow its banks to settle investigations by U.S. authorities into their role in helping wealthy Americans evade billions of dollars in tax.

After a regular cabinet meeting, the finance department said the government is proposing legislation to be rushed through parliament in the summer session in June that would allow banks to agree settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“If banks were not authorized to cooperate with the U.S. authorities, the initiation of further criminal investigations or charges concerning banking institutions could not be ruled out,” the department said in a statement.

The country’s biggest bank UBS UBSN.VX was forced in 2009 to pay a fine of $780 million and hand over the names of more than 4,000 clients, delivering the U.S. authorities information that allowed them to then pursue other Swiss banks.

The banks under formal investigation include Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Julius Baer BAER.VX, British bank HSBC’s (HSBA.L) Swiss arm, privately-held Pictet in Geneva, and smaller players such as LLB’s Swiss arm LLB.S as well as local government-backed Zuercher Kantonalbank and Basler Kantonalbank (BSKP.S).

Switzerland’s oldest private bank, Wegelin & Co, said in January it was closing down after pleading guilty to helping Americans evade taxes, paying a fine of nearly $58 million.

($1 = 0.9760 Swiss francs)