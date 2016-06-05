FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swiss voters reject no-profit rule for public companies: TV
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 5, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Swiss voters reject no-profit rule for public companies: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a proposal to require state-controlled companies such as Swisscom (SCMN.S), Swiss Post or Swiss railway company SBB not to seek to make a profit.

Around 67 percent of voters rejected the initiative brought by a consumer protection publishing house, according to projections by the GFS polling group for Swiss broadcaster SRF. A vote in favor had not been expected after support for the proposal had dwindled in opinion polls.

The government had warned that accepting the initiative would hurt the companies' competitiveness and could lead to higher taxes.

Swisscom, in which the state owns a 51 percent stake, had said a "yes" vote would put an end to the liberalization of the telecommunications market and lead to insecurity among investors.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.