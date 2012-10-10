FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss tighten rules after grenades found in Syria
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 10, 2012 / 4:34 PM / 5 years ago

Swiss tighten rules after grenades found in Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland is toughening up rules to prevent weapons sold to one country being re-exported to areas of conflict after Swiss-made grenades turned up in Syria.

The move comes after an investigation found that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had given Jordan grenades sold by Switzerland in 2003 and 2004 which later were channeled to Syria, where a revolt against President Bashar al-Assad erupted 18 months ago.

The government approved on Wednesday a change to its war materiel export ordinance: foreign buyers of Swiss-made weapons will have to declare in writing they will not export, sell, give or lend the arms without the agreement of Swiss authorities.

The declaration, which must be signed by a top foreign official, allows Switzerland to conduct on-site inspections after the weapons have been shipped. The change takes effect on November 1.

That finding prompted the Swiss government on September 21 to require the UAE to guarantee that no weapons imported from Switzerland would re-exported.

The change now applies to other countries as well.

A general prohibition on re-exportation was codified in Swiss law in 2006. The change to the ordinance is intended to ensure purchase agreements comply with the law, a spokeswoman for the Swiss State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.

Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.