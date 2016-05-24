FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swisscom fined 71.8 million Swiss francs for abuse of position in sports broadcasting
May 24, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Swisscom fined 71.8 million Swiss francs for abuse of position in sports broadcasting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss telecom company Swisscom is seen at their headquarters in Worblaufen outside Bern, Switzerland, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Competition Commission (COMCO) fined telecoms group Swisscom 71.8 million Swiss francs ($72.5 million) for abusing its dominant position in live sports broadcasting on pay television, it said on Tuesday.

“The Swisscom group with its subsidiaries CT Cinetrade AG and Teleclub AG holds a dominant position particularly with respect to live broadcasting of Swiss football and ice hockey championship games on pay TV,” COMCO said in a statement.

“Swisscom has abused this position against competing TV platform operators in order to restrain competitors in platform competition,” it added.

In a separate statement, Swisscom denied the COMCO allegations and said it would lodge an appeal with the Federal Administrative Court and, if necessary, the Federal Supreme Court.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
