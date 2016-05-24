Swisscom fined 71.8 million Swiss francs for abuse of position in sports broadcasting

The logo of Swiss telecom company Swisscom is seen at their headquarters in Worblaufen outside Bern, Switzerland, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Competition Commission (COMCO) fined telecoms group Swisscom 71.8 million Swiss francs ($72.5 million) for abusing its dominant position in live sports broadcasting on pay television, it said on Tuesday.

“The Swisscom group with its subsidiaries CT Cinetrade AG and Teleclub AG holds a dominant position particularly with respect to live broadcasting of Swiss football and ice hockey championship games on pay TV,” COMCO said in a statement.

“Swisscom has abused this position against competing TV platform operators in order to restrain competitors in platform competition,” it added.

In a separate statement, Swisscom denied the COMCO allegations and said it would lodge an appeal with the Federal Administrative Court and, if necessary, the Federal Supreme Court.