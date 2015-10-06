FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss court upholds ruling against Swisscom, reduces penalty
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 6, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss court upholds ruling against Swisscom, reduces penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss telecom company Swisscom AG is seen at an office building in Zurich July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Swiss court has upheld a 2009 ruling against Swisscom by Switzerland’s competition commission for anti-competitive behavior in its broadband internet business, but has reduced the size of the fine.

In a statement on Tuesday, Switzerland’s federal administrative court reduced the penalty on Swisscom to 186 million Swiss francs ($192 million) from 220 million, citing corrections to the previous calculations for the sanction.

“As a result of the decision, Swisscom will set aside a provision of 186 million francs,” Swisscom said in a statement responding to the ruling. “In order to clarify important issues at the highest level of authority, Swisscom will lodge an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court.”

($1 = 0.9680 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes and William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.