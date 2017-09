Swiss court upholds ruling against Swisscom, reduces penalty

The logo of Swiss telecom company Swisscom AG is seen at an office building in Zurich July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Swiss court has upheld a 2009 ruling against Swisscom by Switzerland’s competition commission for anti-competitive behavior in its broadband internet business, but has reduced the size of the fine.

In a statement on Tuesday, Switzerland’s federal administrative court reduced the penalty on Swisscom to 186 million Swiss francs ($192 million) from 220 million, citing corrections to the previous calculations for the sanction.

“As a result of the decision, Swisscom will set aside a provision of 186 million francs,” Swisscom said in a statement responding to the ruling. “In order to clarify important issues at the highest level of authority, Swisscom will lodge an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court.”