FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss court upholds ruling against Swisscom, reduces penalty
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 7, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss court upholds ruling against Swisscom, reduces penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss telecom company Swisscom AG is seen at an office building in Zurich July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Swiss court has upheld a 2009 ruling against Swisscom by Switzerland’s competition commission for anti-competitive behavior in its broadband internet business, but has reduced the size of the fine.

In a statement on Tuesday, Switzerland’s federal administrative court reduced the penalty on Swisscom to 186 million Swiss francs ($192 million) from 220 million, citing corrections to the previous calculations for the sanction.

“As a result of the decision, Swisscom will set aside a provision of 186 million francs,” Swisscom said in a statement responding to the ruling. “In order to clarify important issues at the highest level of authority, Swisscom will lodge an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court.”

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes and William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.