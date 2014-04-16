FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse says not found anything materially untoward in its forex trading
April 16, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse says not found anything materially untoward in its forex trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CFO David Mathers of Swiss bank Credit Suisse addresses a news conference to present the bank's half-year results in Zurich July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann (SWITZERLAND - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTX11Y4D

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.VX has not found anything “materially untoward” in how it trades foreign currencies, the bank’s finance chief David Mathers said on Wednesday following the publication of its first-quarter results.

Global regulators have stepped up scrutiny of alleged collusion and manipulation by traders at major banks of the largely unregulated $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

Mathers’ comments come more than two weeks after Credit Suisse said it was “astonished” to be drawn into the probe by the Swiss competition authority, after not being subject to a preliminary investigation last year.

Reporting By Katharina Bart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
