Swiss Life first half profit rise beats expectations
August 14, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 4 years

Swiss Life first half profit rise beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks in front of the entrance of an office of Swiss Life, Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer in Zurich November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Net profit for Switzerland’s biggest life insurer Swiss Life SLHN.VX jumped 30 percent in the first half, as premiums rose and the company controlled costs.

The Zurich-based firm posted a first-half net profit of 472 million Swiss francs ($505.30 million) on Wednesday, compared to a forecast for an average of 361 million in a Reuters poll.

Net earned premiums rose to 7.832 billion Swiss francs in the first six months of the year, while gross premium volume rose to 10.4 billion, the insurer said.

The unit serving its No. 2 market, France, posted a 10 percent rise in gross written premiums, driven by growth in its life business, Swiss Life said.

Swiss Life said its solvency ratio - a measure of an insurer’s ability to meet future claims - fell to 205 percent from 239 percent at the end of 2012, due to a rise in interest rates.

($1 = 0.9341 Swiss francs)

editing by Elizabeth Piper

