FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Swiss Life in good position to weather Trump seas: CFO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 9, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 10 months ago

Swiss Life in good position to weather Trump seas: CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Life's chief financial officer said Donald Trump's election as next U.S. president will keep interest rates low and shake up markets, but said the company's own investment portfolio was well-positioned to weather the storm.

"This will lead to more volatility at least short term," Thomas Buess said of the election result in a call to investors on Wednesday following the life insurer's nine-month results. "It will also probably have the effect that interest rates will stay low."

Under a Clinton government, Buess said interest rates might not have substantially risen either.

"But we are very well-positioned with our investments, our assets and asset mix, to (cope with) a low-interest rate environment," Buess said. "We are also well-positioned to (cope with) higher volatility in the markets, so I do not expect that this will have a negative impact on Swiss Life in achieving its Swiss Life 2018 targets."

Swiss Life does not operate directly in the United States. Its main markets are Switzerland, France and Germany.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.