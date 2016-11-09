Swiss Life in good position to weather Trump seas: CFO

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Life's chief financial officer said Donald Trump's election as next U.S. president will keep interest rates low and shake up markets, but said the company's own investment portfolio was well-positioned to weather the storm.

"This will lead to more volatility at least short term," Thomas Buess said of the election result in a call to investors on Wednesday following the life insurer's nine-month results. "It will also probably have the effect that interest rates will stay low."

Under a Clinton government, Buess said interest rates might not have substantially risen either.

"But we are very well-positioned with our investments, our assets and asset mix, to (cope with) a low-interest rate environment," Buess said. "We are also well-positioned to (cope with) higher volatility in the markets, so I do not expect that this will have a negative impact on Swiss Life in achieving its Swiss Life 2018 targets."

Swiss Life does not operate directly in the United States. Its main markets are Switzerland, France and Germany.